Huffine Lane construction to begin week of July 17

Construction along Huffine Lane is expected to begin the week of July 17, 2023, covering approximately six miles from Four Corners to 19th Avenue, according to a Montana Department of Transportation press release.

MDT and Riverside Contracting Inc. are completing pavement preservation work beginning at the intersection of Huffine and Jackrabbit Lane and ending at the intersection of West Main Street and 19th Avenue.

Construction is expected to be completed this fall.

According to the release, the project will enhance roadway safety and provide a smoother driving surface. Improvements include resurfacing West Main Street between the intersections of 19th Avenue and Fowler Avenue. Work will take place between 7 PM and & AM between 19th Avenue and Fowler Avenue.

Crews will remove additional surfacing materials to address ruts in the roadway and also crack seal from Fowler Avenue to Jackrabbit Lane.

According to the release, motorists can expect lane closures, delays of up to 15 minutes, reduced speed limits, width restrictions, potential flaggers, pilot cars, and traffic signals directing traffic. One lane of traffic will remain open in each direction and access to businesses will be maintained throughout.

For more information on the planned improvements visit www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/fourcornerseast/.