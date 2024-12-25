HRDC's Fork and Spoon offering a holiday feast to anyone in need on Christmas

BOZEMAN — HRDC’s pay-what-you-can restaurant, Fork and Spoon, will be staying open this Christmas to fill the bellies of people in need.

Serving an average of 122 meals a night and making over 30,000 meals a year, Fork and Spoon provides a healthy and delicious food resource for struggling community members.

Not only will the restaurant be open during normal business hours on Christmas Eve (7 p.m.-9 p.m.), but on Christmas Day, they will be serving up a feast of food for all who come.

Food and nutrition director Jill Holder says there will be a range of options, from prime rib to turkey and hot soup.

"So really the purpose of this is to build community. I think one of the things we're finding in our world is people are kind of lonely or just isolated," she says, "and this is a really easy way to make friends, to be involved, whether you're volunteering or coming in for supper. So, it's about building community and feeding great food to people."

Holder adds that this sort of community work fills not just your stomach, but your soul too.

Fork and Spoon's Christmas Day feast will be happening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and all are welcome to attend.

