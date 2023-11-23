HRDC'S 17th annual 'Huffing for Stuffing' run set for Thanksgiving day

The HRDC will be holding its 17th annual Huffing for Stuffing Thanksgiving run at the Museum of Rockies on Thursday. This event is put on every year to support the Gallatin County Food Bank and combat food insecurity.

"This is such a wonderful, giving time of year and these dollars that we raise help sustain us through the year to keep our community well fed," says HRDC's Emma Hamburg.

After 16 years, the race has become a Thanksgiving staple for many Bozeman residents, and runners are excited to contribute another year.

"I'm walking this year because I had knee surgery but I'm going to come back next year with a vengeance," says annual runner Leigh Holleman. "Getting involved with the community, giving back, and doing it in a fun way where you connect with others. I love it."

Throughout the last 16 Thanksgivings, the HRDC has raised over half a million dollars for this cause. If you want to get in the community spirit and join the fun, register on their website.