HRDC Warming Center gearing up for a long winter

BOZEMAN — HRDC Homeless Outreach Coordinator Crystal Baker and the rest of the team at the Warming Center are gearing up for a long winter ahead.

“I have a lot of anxiety about winter,” said Baker. “My biggest hope is that we get as many people into shelter as we possibly can.”

Right now, the HRDC is gathering donations like hats, gloves, hats, hand warmers, socks, bottles of water, and more. Then they’ll hit the streets and pass those items out to urban campers lined up in the snow, bumper to bumper.

But back at the Warming Center, bunk beds are lined up wall to wall.

“Last year, the highest number of people we served in one night was 105 people,” said Baker.

And they’re expecting to see just as many, if not more people using the Warming Center this year.

“I believe we’re going to see some pretty high numbers,” said Baker.

That’s exactly why they need donations and plenty of help from the community.

“The most important thing is that these people have a warm place, where they can get a warm cup of coffee and a warm bed,” said Baker.

The Warming Center is now operating from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. every day. To donate or find out how to volunteer you can visit the HRDC website.