HRDC sponsors obstacle race to help homeless youth

For the last two years, the HRDC has been planning the BOAR —Blueprint Obstacle Adventure Race—to generate funds for homeless youth.

August 21 will be inaugural racing day, offering two different paths for participants. A 1K or 5K track, both offering fun and unique obstacles. With family in mind, those that decide to tackle the 1K will be delighted to see less strenuous activity.

The participation fee and donations given during the event will contribute to homeless youth in the valley, offering support, lifeskill, and above all stability, Jeremy Alcoke said.

Alcoke is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and the Coordinator for the Blueprint Continuum.

“Unfortunately, there is abuse—physical, verbal, or otherwise—coming from not supportive environments and that’s why they end up homeless,” Alcoke said.

Alcoke hopes for 500 participants at the race, projecting $15,000 to assist those in need. Of course, an event with this magnitude and intricacies could not be done alone. Creative and eager minds were so fun to work with and collaborate with, Alcoke said. Montana State University School of Architecture was contacted, to see if any students were willing and able to lend a hand with their obstacles.

Brian Brush, the Director of Community Design Center at MSU, answered the call and gathered two different cohorts of first-year Honor Architecture students to design obstacles for the race.

“The BOAR race is about all abilities, and all ages. so the students were able to learn a lot more about inclusivity for all abilities,” Brush said.

One of those students is Ryann Spang a second-year student in the Architecture Program. Deciding to stay in Bozeman for the summer, Spang spent hours designing her project while working closely with Alcoke and the HRDC, feeling a special connection to this project.

“In a way, I’ve kind of been in these kids' shoes. I’ve experienced a little bit of homelessness myself. So I understand how it is. So in a way, it’s my way of helping and preventing the experience,” Spang said.

Registration can be found on the HRDC Event Calendar, and volunteers are still needed for the event.