HRDC set to host first-ever art show Thursday

HRDC is celebrating Community Action Month with a first-of-its-kind event for the non-profit: an art show, hoping to highlight the talents of those involved with HRDC to the community.

“We have such talented people that we see at the Warming Center, that we see at our services. So, let's showcase some of their art,” says Emma Hamburg, HRDC Resident Coordinator.

As part of their Community Month Celebration, HRDC will showcase art to the community with the chance to buy some of the art at the event.

“100 percent of the art sold goes directly to the artist, so the artists on our show are our customers, they are our volunteers, they're our staff,” says Hamburg.

For Tyler Andreas, this is his first time having his photography skills presented to the public.

“She sent me an email about this, and really encouraged me to get in and put in some of my pieces, so I took the leap and put some of my work in,” Andreas said.

His two pieces have an emotional and family connection to his family in Butte.

“It used to be a dairy farm, and that photo is the old milk house looking at one of the windows and its mount fleecer in the background,” said Andreas. “I’m really honored that they think my stuff is good enough to present to everyone."

Dee Hainsworth is a graphic designer for HRDC; she feels a connection with those who have art in the show.

“There is a work investment but also an emotional investment just because I see people doing art and how healing and how nurturing that can be,” she said.

Her own work highlights her connection to Bozeman being her hometown.

“Growing up here, there's a lot of iconic buildings, so that's like the backdrop to a lot of the mundane memories, but they end up being special,” said Hainsworth.

The Art Show will take place at the Emerson Center Ballroom, Thursday May 19 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The community will have a chance to purchase art at the end of the show.