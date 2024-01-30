HRDC says annual Point-In-Time survey points to increase in number of unhoused people this year

BOZEMAN — HRDC conducted its yearly point-in-time count for people experiencing homelessness in Bozeman. MTN News got the opportunity to canvass with HRDC Outreach to see the amount of people experiencing homelessness in town firsthand.

"This is an attempt to get an accurate number of the people in your community experiencing homelessness," says HRDC's Housing Director, Brian Guyer.

The Point-In-Time, or PIT count is a national count of sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness in a single night on Jan. 25. The PIT count continues to ensure everyone is accounted for until Feb. 1.

MTN had the opportunity to go out with HRDC's outreach as they had community members fill out their PIT survey. HRDC's canvassing and outreach of the homeless community doesn't end there.

"We have a team of four people and they go out every single week multiple times," says Guyer.

Guyer says HRDC provides homeless people with much-needed supplies and services.

"Warm clothes during the winter, food, we'll give them propane cards if they need a heat supply. But more importantly, we try and connect them with any sort of programming that might get them into more stable housing," he says.

Guyer says 50% of the homeless population has been in the Bozeman community for more than 10 years. He's expecting an increase in the unhoused community based on last year's numbers.

"I think that that really flies in the face of a lot of people's perceptions of homelessness. We saw some pretty big numbers increase last year. We saw a 42% increase in Bozeman and Livingston," says Guyer. "We'll see what this year has in store for us. You know, it's always sort of a waiting game for these numbers to be compiled. But if history is any indication, I think we'll see the number tick up a little higher," says Guyer.

HRDC will release the final PIT count later this week.