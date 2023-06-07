HRDC receives more than $2 million from Gallatin County for 'Homeward Point' project

Gallatin County Commissioners voted on Tuesday to award HRDC $2.25 million to help fund their Homeward Point project, a 24-hour homeless shelter and the new home of the Gallatin Valley Food Bank and Fork & Spoon.

This grant was given to them when the business community had raised the other $2 million as a match. HRDC has been raising more than $4.5 million to fund the $15 million dollar project.

Phase one of the project will house the Gallatin Valley Food Bank and Fork & Spoon which is already under construction. They say with this grant it should put them over their fundraising goal for phase two, which will house the homeless shelter.

“The services are a benefit to everybody in the county. Right now we have a lot of unhoused in all of our communities, even unincorporated areas of the county. If a lot of people are looking for housing or parking campers on the side of streets in Belgrade, Four Corners, and in Big Sky, so having these services centrally located in our county seat is appropriate,” says Gallatin County Commissioner Scott MacFarlane.

HRDC says it hopes that construction can start this fall on the homeless shelter portion of the project.