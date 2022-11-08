HRDC hosts 'Shelter Saturdays' event to raise funds for warming center

Amidst the freezing temperatures, many people that are in need of finding a place to rest their head and warm up turn to the HRDC’s warming center.

Similar to many places around the valley, staff and funding at the HRDC are vital to providing services year-round.

“What we have traditionally done, has done this big push to raising funds in the winter, but now we have to do it year-round,” Cat Cramer, the fundraising coordinator for the HRDC said.

A part of that fundraising includes weekend activities, like ‘Shelter Saturdays’.

“We have a ton of volunteer opportunities, this Saturday we have our shelter Saturday, where people can stand on the corner with signs and raise money for our emergency shelter,” Cramer said.

Staffing, volunteer opportunities, and events can be found on the HRDC website.