HRDC cuts ribbon on largest affordable housing complex in Bozeman

HRDC held a ribbon-cutting along with GMD Development and the City of Bozeman on Wednesday on a new affordable housing complex.

The complex located on 19th and Tschache Lane will provide 96 affordable housing units for seniors 55 and older. The complex will also house 136 other units for families.

The property is also home to Family promise and Community Health Partners.

“It's not only the housing, it's Community Health Partners that are on our campus as well family promise early childhood learning, it's got great synergy between the seniors and families,” says Partner with GMD Development, Steve Dymoke.

Edgar Cedillo - MTN NEWS HRDC held a ribbon-cutting along with GMD Development and the City of Bozeman on Wednesday on a new affordable housing complex.

The City of Bozeman provided $500,000 dollars to the project. Mayor Cyndy Andrus says that the project adds some much-needed affordable housing supply to the city.

“It really does fill a niche that's needed in our community, it serves those folks that are making 60 percent or less of median area income,” says Andrus.

The income requirement for one person to qualify would need to make less than $41,760 or less and for two the number jumps to $47,760. More information can be found on their website.