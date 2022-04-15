HRDC breaks ground on new 5.6 acre campus in North Bozeman

HRDC broke ground on its new North Bozeman campus on Thursday morning.

The new $28 million, 5.6 acre campus on Griffin Drive will be home to two new buildings. The first one which is now under construction will house the Gallatin Valley Food Bank as well as Fork & Spoon restaurant. That building is set to open in the summer of 2023.

Thursday also kicked off the HRDC’s community giving campaign. The goal is to raise $15 million, and HRDC says they have already raised $10.7 million. The Kendeda Fund is also pledging to match up to the first $1 million dollars raised.

“That nobody in our community goes to bed hungry and that everyone has a warm safe place to sleep. So, it's a moment for us to say this is our investment, this is our commitment,” says HRDC CEO & President Heather Grenier.

Construction on the second building which is set to house Bozeman’s first year round emergency shelter, will begin construction as soon as funds are raised. Is set to being once enough funds are raised. Construction on that building is estimated to take anywhere between 12-18 months.