HRDC activates code blue status, extends normal hours

HRDC shelters have activated a Code Blue status, extending their normal hours as frigid temperatures are expected in the area.

This status will remain in place through Saturday, December 24 at 9 AM.

“Keeping our shelter open during daytime hours is a very necessary, but costly action to take. While our emergency shelters are currently not funded to provide shelter services during the day, we are extremely concerned about our guests’ safety and can use all the support the community can provide to help us keep our doors open,” says Brian Guyer, HRDC’s housing director.

Guyer says the HRDC’s support to the community is directly tied to the level of support provided by donors.

With the frigid temperatures, the HRDC says additional financial support is immediately needed to ensure the safety of all community members.

Online donations can be made to the Bozeman and Livingston Warming Centers here. Donations can also be mailed to 32 S. Tracy Avenue, Bozeman, MT 59715. Hand warmers, foot warmers, winter gloves, new winter socks, and winter hats are also accepted at this time.