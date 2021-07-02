How to keep your dog safe during the Fourth of July

The Fourth of July is known for its splendid firework shows, sparklers, and firecrackers; however, our four-legged friends may not understand what the spectacle is all about.

Anxiety and stress can not only have negative effects on a dog or cat's health, but they could also bolt out of fear, Dr. Thomas Jakob said.

Dr. Jakob is a veterinarian at the Cottonwood Veterinary Hospital in Bozeman and knows all too well what stress this holiday can bring to pets and owners.

“We dispense more tranquilizers in the two weeks around July 4th than the rest of the year by far,” Jakob said.

With that being said, Jakob notes that it is important to administer the drug prior to firework time. If given during a stressful period, the animal may not take to the drug in time and become drowsy in the following hours, Jakob said.

Camping has become quite a popular activity for families across America and Montana to partake in over the holiday weekend, and Jakob says many pet owners elect to take their furry friend to a campsite where there are limited fireworks in range.

However, if you are staying near town and have a reactive pet there are some ‘tricks’ you can do to help.

“Turning up the music or television can help drown out the sound of the fireworks, but some dogs and cats will not be affected at all,” Jakob said.

Regardless of your pet's reactivity to loud sounds, Jakob says it is not bad practice to collar up your dog or cat and have them microchipped.