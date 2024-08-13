Host families needed in Bozeman for international students

BOZEMAN — Host families are in need for the Bozeman International Exchange program - Sierra Drake, local foreign exchange program coordinator appeared on today's Montana This Morning.

Currently, there are two boys Drake is trying to find homes for in the Bozeman area. Here's a bit of background on each:

Aituar (male) - Kazakhstan - Age 17

Sports & Interests: Chess, Basketball, Swimming, Board Games, Rubik's Cube, Travel, Family Activities

Dear American Family,

I am very grateful to be writing this letter to you. Thank you very much for deciding to open your home to me and providing me with this wonderful opportunity to study in your beautiful country and to explore new traditions and culture. Since childhood, I thought that America was something unreal for us and for our society. As I grew up, I realized that everything is real and everything is possible. I am confident in my abilities and possibilities. And now I want to share what America means to me.America appears to me as a place where every day is an adventure, where I can make new friends, and where there are endless opportunities for personal growth. I would like to immerse myself in your wonderful culture, learn, and also share my own traditions and exchange experiences with you. I believe that living with a host family will allow me to learn much more about life in America than a tourist visit. I am not only ready to learn and develop but also to help your family with household chores and your children's studies, if necessary.

I promise to be a respectful and responsible guest, and my goal is to create warm and friendly relationships with you. I hope I can contribute to your family life and, at the same time, learn a lot about you and your country. My dream is not just to visit America but also to create unforgettable memories and long-lasting connections. Thank you for your attention to my letter. Although I am not a master of letter writing, I have tried my best to tell you about myself, my family, and why I have a strong desire to participate in this program. I look forward to the opportunity to learn more about you and become a part of your family.Sincerely,Aituar

Ya Jui "Eric" (Male) - Taiwan - Age 17

Sports & Interests: Swimming, Jogging, Climbing, Reading, Ball Games, Horn, Piano

Dear host family,

My name is Eric, I'm seventeen years old from Taiwan, and I have a family of four: mom, dad, older sister, and me. My parents often take us out in our free time. We like to do sports like running and mountain climbing together. I enjoy reading, sports, and chatting with my family. My interest is exercise which keeps me fit while instilling discipline and patience. Swimming and Chinese kung fu are my hobbies. I go swimming five times a week. I can also play the piano and Horn.My personality is optimistic, proactive, positive, and strong. I believe a positive attitude can influence the environment and inspire others to move forward. Every challenge is an opportunity for growth, and I am always eager to learn and improve, making each day fulfilling. I enjoy collaborating with others, especially excelling in teamwork, which enables me to achieve common goals. With a curiosity to explore the world, I aspire to visit the United States to learn about American culture and history. I want to meet more people, experience local culture, and learn more knowledge about the U.S. and the world by being an exchange student! More importantly, I hope to join school clubs during my exchange student program, learning and growing alongside local students.I am looking forward to spending quality time with you. I will integrate into your life with an open mind and a positive attitude, striving to become a part of your family. During our time together, I will gladly assist and look forward to chatting with you in our free time. I hope to participate in various activities with you and share Taiwanese culture. I am confident that my optimistic and proactive personality will bring joyous vibes to your family and offer you a unique life experience.Once again, I sincerely thank you for your warm hospitality! I will do my best to learn and practice English. I look forward to meeting you and creating unforgettable memories together.Best regards,Ya Jui

