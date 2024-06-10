Horseback rider rescued near West Yellowstone

WEST YELLOWSTONE — A horseback rider was rescued Wednesday after suffering a medical condition.

According to a release from the Gallatin Media Center, on June 5, 2024, at 3:55 pm, Gallatin County Search and Rescue was requested to assist a woman having a medical condition while on a horseback ride originating at a local ranch in the West Yellowstone area. The patient had a history of a heart condition causing unhealthy heartbeats. During the trail ride, a couple of miles away from the ranch, the woman felt like they were not going to be able to ride out and requested assistance returning to the ranch.

Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue volunteers from the West Yellowstone Section responded to the ranch. Volunteers deployed a side-by-side off-highway vehicle, and as a backup, a one-wheeled litter in case the OHV couldn’t negotiate the terrain. Fortunately, the volunteers were able to meet the female with the OHV and drive her out to an awaiting ambulance at the ranch. The subject was assessed by ambulance personnel and ultimately declined transport to the hospital for further evaluation.

Sheriff Springer would like to remind all who recreate in the backcountry with health limiting conditions that it is even more important to have a solid emergency plan and means of communication with emergency services. Furthermore, make sure you have enough medical supplies as well as warm clothing, food, and water on hand, not just for the duration of your trip, but in case you end up stranded or delayed.

