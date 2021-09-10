Hope & the Holidays kicks off fundraising to provide Christmas for Gallatin Valley families in need

BOZEMAN — We have a few more holidays until Christmas, but that’s not stopping one local organization from preparing for the special day.

Hope and the Holidays hosted their annual golf tournament fundraiser Friday morning at the Bridger Creek Golf Course, and while everyone participating had a great time on the green, organizers say the most important part is the funds it provides Christmas for families in need.

Sandy Feeney, Hope and the Holidays

“Golf scramble is our main fundraiser of the year, and it’s to provide Christmas for kids in need and families in need," said Hope and the Holidays' Sandy Feeney. "So last year, we provided Christmas for 1,375 kids and we handed 365 food baskets - we do a lot of good.”

The families receiving support are referred from local nonprofits, schools and other community groups. If you’d like to contribute in any way visit here for more information.