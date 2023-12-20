Watch Now
Holiday light display brightens Belgrade's Christmas spirit

Belgrade's holiday light park offers plenty of things to explore, including a giant ornament for photo ops and the memorial lights tunnel.
Tiffany Maierle
Posted at 8:52 AM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 10:52:33-05

BELGRADE — The holiday light park in Belgrade is shining bright this holiday season.

The luminous display is located behind the senior center on 92 E Cameron along the walking path.

There are plenty of fun things to explore, including a giant ornament for photo ops and the memorial lights tunnel.

Folks can purchase ornaments in memory of loved ones to be placed in the light park until it closes on Jan. 5.

But until then, Tiffany Maierle with the Belgrade Community Coalition says to come out and enjoy a beautiful holiday stroll put together by generous community members.

“Brightening spirits and having a nice holiday light park to walk through is enjoyed by everybody,” said Maierle. “We just encourage folks to come out and take a stroll or two through the park while it’s up.”

To purchase an ornament for the memorial tunnel you can visit https://www.belgreatmt.org/memorial-lights

