Hiker rescued near Mystic Lake

BOZEMAN — A hiker, described as "disoriented and exhausted" was rescued Thursday after being discovered by a good Samaritan.

According to a release from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, on June 6, 2024, at 7:25 p.m., Gallatin County Dispatch received notification of the hiker who was discovered near Mystic Lake Cabin. The disoriented hiker was unable to hike out on her own due to exhaustion and falling darkness and did not have adequate supplies to spend the night. The good Samaritan escorted the hiker to Mystic Lake cabin and waited with them for emergency responders.

Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue (GCSSAR) volunteers from the Valley section responded along with Gallatin County Sheriff’s Deputies. Using specialized off-road vehicles, GCSSAR volunteers were able to locate and access the hiker. After a medical evaluation, they were provided a ride to the trailhead without further incident.

Sheriff Dan Springer would like to commend the good Samaritan for having adequate supplies and a communication plan while recreating in the backcountry. It is always a good idea to bring enough gear to potentially stay the night in the backcountry, even when just going for a short hike. After all, you may not need the equipment for yourself, but for somebody else.

