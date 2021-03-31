Menu

Hiker rescued after injury on M Trail

Posted at 3:32 PM, Mar 31, 2021
BOZEMAN — A hike on the M Trail in Bozeman ended with a rescue after a hiker sustained a severe injury.

According to a press release, on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at approximately 5:53 pm, Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue responded to a request for assistance from a hiker who had injured their ankle while descending the M Trail. The hiker sustained a severe injury and could not make it to the trailhead.

Volunteers responded and helped the hiker down the steep and unstable terrain using a one-wheel litter. American Medical Response stabilized the patient and administered medication. AMR subsequently transported the hiker to Bozeman Health Deaconess for further evaluation and treatment.

Photo courtesy of Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.
