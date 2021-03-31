Hiker rescued after injury on M Trail

BOZEMAN — A hike on the M Trail in Bozeman ended with a rescue after a hiker sustained a severe injury.

According to a press release, on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at approximately 5:53 pm, Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue responded to a request for assistance from a hiker who had injured their ankle while descending the M Trail. The hiker sustained a severe injury and could not make it to the trailhead.

Volunteers responded and helped the hiker down the steep and unstable terrain using a one-wheel litter. American Medical Response stabilized the patient and administered medication. AMR subsequently transported the hiker to Bozeman Health Deaconess for further evaluation and treatment.