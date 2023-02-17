Higher energy bills cause Middle Creek residents concern

BOZEMAN — Residents in the Middle Creek neighborhood have expressed their concern over new electric meters being installed and their bills starting to skyrocket.

“Just like everyone else in the neighborhood, we’re shocked by the increase and just taking it in stride,” said Ashley Mancuso, who has lived in Middle Creek for about 3 years. She says this is the highest she’s ever seen her energy bill.

“That January bill that came in was quite the increase,” said Mancuso.

Other Middle Creek residents took to Facebook to discuss their own shock when they received their energy bills that nearly doubled in cost.

“We were originally paying around $150,” said Mancuso.

But now, she says she pays about $350.

According to the NorthWestern Energy website, rates went up by 12.6% a month for an average user.

Jo Dee Black with Northwestern Energy says they not only raised their rates in October but are now installing brand-new electric meters at people’s homes. About 595,000 meters in Montana are being replaced.

“The new technology allows two-way communication between NorthWestern Energy and meters on customers’ homes and businesses,” said Black.

Mancuso said she didn’t even know she was getting a new meter.

“I think they just came around and installed them even if people weren’t home so we didn’t notice,“ she said. “But we definitely noticed when our bill came.”

But Black says the new meters have nothing to do with people seeing their bills go up.

“It’s winter and because your bill is based on your actual energy use, your bill is bound to go up,” said Black.

But she says there are ways you can try to keep your bill at a more reasonable cost:

Knowing what impacts your energy use

Evaluating the insulation levels in your home

Checking your hot water heater, freezer, and refrigerator temperatures

Changing out your lightbulbs to CFLs or LEDs

Looking for tax credits

“Hopefully we can figure out a way to bring that down or make it a little more reasonable,” said Mancuso.

You can learn more about payment assistance and payment arrangements at Northwestern Energy's website.