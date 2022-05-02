High-speed chase ends with arrests on Friday

BOZEMAN - A high-speed chase that began in Bozeman ended near Logan on Friday, resulting in the arrest of a Bozeman man.

According to charging documents, Bozeman Police officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious vehicle, a white GMC Yukon with Washington state plates, that had been parked with a running engine for approximately 45 minutes in the 2900 block of Warbler Way in Bozeman.

When officers arrived and tried to make contact with the occupants inside the vehicle, it fled the scene and a pursuit ensued.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly drove the wrong way through a roundabout at a high rate of speed and nearly collided with another approaching vehicle. The driver failed to stop at several stoplights while traveling northbound on N. 19th Ave. before entering Interstate 90 westbound.

The pursuit lasted approximately 20 minutes with multiple agencies assisting. A successful deployment of pike strips eventually deflated all four of the vehicle's tires, however, the vehicle continued at high speeds for approximately 14 miles, while driving on the tire rims.

In the end, the suspect vehicle spun out into a median near Logan and came to a stop. The suspected driver, Andre Hallman, 31, of Bozeman, fled on foot but was taken into custody shortly after.

Officers searched inside the suspect vehicle and were able to seize a significant amount of cash and illegal narcotics from inside the vehicle. According to charging documents, $9,103.51 in cash, 18 individually portioned baggies of a white substance (tested presumptive positive for cocaine) with an approximate weight of 45 grams, and one baggie of 10 blue pills, tentatively identified as pressed fentanyl.

Hallman was charged with multiple counts of Criminal Endangerment, Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs with Intent to Distribute, along with several other traffic violations.