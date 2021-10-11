Heavy snow, falling branches knock out power in parts of Bozeman

BOZEMAN — Downed trees and branches are causing power outages in Bozeman Monday morning.

Power is out in many areas of Bozeman due to impacts from the heavy morning snow.

Many traffic signals are out of order due to the power being out including; Durston/19th, traffic lights on 7th Ave south of Oak St, traffic lights on Main Street west of 7th

Northwestern Energy, the Montana Department of Transportation, and the City of Bozeman are responding to remove downed trees.

An alert was sent to MSU students that the campus is currently without power, classes on the main campus are canceled and will resume at noon Monday.

To report an outage or to see the map of current outages in Bozeman, Gallatin Valley and Livingston, click here.