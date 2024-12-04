Heavy law enforcement presence at Bozeman residence

BOZEMAN — Bozeman Police reported that there is a heavy law enforcement presence near Koch and 20th St. in Bozeman due to a standoff with an armed man.

The man reportedly has barricaded inside a residence with a firearm. The public is urged to avoid the area as law enforcement works through the situation.

Bozeman Police Department

The incident was first reported Tuesday night, around 6:45 pm.

Bozeman Police, Gallatin County Sheriff's Office and their joint Special Response Team (SRT) have been involved.

The public information officer with Bozeman Police told MTN News that Lewis and Clark County's SRT team was also called out early Wednesday morning to relieve the local team.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED AS MORE INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE.

