Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Heavy law enforcement presence at Bozeman residence

Armed man barricaded inside a residence near Koch St.
20241204_075321.jpg
Jonah Fielder - MTN News
Scene of a standoff in Bozeman, Dec. 4, 2024
20241204_075321.jpg
20241204_075349_001.jpg
20241204_075327.jpg
stand off photo.jpg
Posted
and last updated

BOZEMAN — Bozeman Police reported that there is a heavy law enforcement presence near Koch and 20th St. in Bozeman due to a standoff with an armed man.

The man reportedly has barricaded inside a residence with a firearm. The public is urged to avoid the area as law enforcement works through the situation.

469148458_18385368769101305_70695680928382148_n.jpg

The incident was first reported Tuesday night, around 6:45 pm.

Bozeman Police, Gallatin County Sheriff's Office and their joint Special Response Team (SRT) have been involved.

The public information officer with Bozeman Police told MTN News that Lewis and Clark County's SRT team was also called out early Wednesday morning to relieve the local team.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED AS MORE INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader