Health department says ice cream given away in Bozeman may not be safe, recommends throwing it away

BOZEMAN — The Gallatin City-County Health Department is warning the public that ice cream given away for free in Bozeman on Thursday, April 13, 2023, may not be safe for consumption.

Gallatin City-County Health Officer Lori Christenson issued the following statement:

We were made aware of ice cream that was being given away for free at Venture Church earlier today. This ice cream was involved in a truck wreck and not inspected by our department prior to being released and offered to the public. The ice cream may be contaminated or otherwise unfit for human consumption and we recommend that consumers who picked up ice cream today at Venture Church throw it away. The health department has not received any reports from the public of any known contamination or hazards in the food product at this time. The department will continue to work with the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, and other local and state agencies to investigate further.



We will update you if we get more information.