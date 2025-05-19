HEADS UP: Expect delays on Tuesday on I-90 near Bozeman Pass

UPDATE: According to the MDT, the blasting work timeframe for tomorrow, 5/20, has been narrowed to noon to 2 pm.

BOZEMAN — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and CK May Excavating will begin rock removal operations on Interstate 90 (I-90) near Bozeman Pass during the week of May 19. A 30-minute closure of I-90 and the West Bozeman Hill Road/U.S. Highway 10 frontage road is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20, between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Due to potential interference from nearby train activity on the BNSF railroad, MDT cannot specify the exact timing of the 30-minute closure. Motorists who travel during this window should anticipate delays of up to one hour.

While only one 30-minute closure is expected per day, MDT will notify the public in advance if additional closures are required for rock removal.

Once the crews have successfully removed the rock and ensured the safety of the roadways, I-90 will reopen in both directions but will continue to feature single-lane closures and reduced speed limits.

Motorists can expect the following during the construction period:

Flaggers directing traffic at various times

One-lane traffic in each direction on I-90

Reduced speed limits

Possible width restrictions

For the most current updates on traffic conditions, including width restrictions and other controls, please visit 511mt.net.

