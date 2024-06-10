Heads up drivers: Bozeman's Rouse Ave closure planned

BOZEMAN -- The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) will be closing Rouse Avenue between the intersections with East Oak Street and East Griffin Drive to facilitate BNSF operations. BNSF crews are closing the railroad crossing for necessary railroad track repairs. The closure will take place during daytime hours on Wednesday, June 12, and Thursday, June 13. Through traffic must use an alternate route during this time. Travelers should plan to use an alternate route and expect delays to their regular commute. The public is encouraged to contact MDT's Bozeman office at 406-556-4700 with comments or questions.