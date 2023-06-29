Haven opens new Bozeman shelter providing resources for domestic violence survivors

Haven's new shelter is providing more resources than ever before to survivors of domestic violence in Gallatin County.

Haven is a nonprofit serving survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, sex trafficking, and stalking in Gallatin County. Haven’s Executive Director Erica Coyle says this new shelter is because of community support.

“We're so excited to be in, the Bernard Center. It's our new shelter and the Community Resource Center,” Coyle said. “This has been an absolute labor of love. We had over 400 community members contribute to the project and really make it come to life and make it happen.”

This new shelter will allow the nonprofit to serve triple the number of survivors that it used to.

“The maximum capacity of our new shelter is 40 people. We're also, for the first time ever able to invite pets in,” Coyle said.

As well as providing more of a sense of community for survivors.

“For the first time ever in Haven's history, we have a dedicated space in which the community can come in and actually engage in our mission,” Coyle said. “And we know that part of the healing process is really building community. So we wanted to have a space that could make that happen.”

For Coyle, a new shelter like this means the world to not only her but also present and previous survivors.

“I think that one of the things for me is working with survivors who maybe stayed with us in our old shelter a few years ago," Coyle said. "Some of them have come here and seen the new space and just expressed to us how seen they feel by our community.”

If you or someone you know is seeking assistance from Haven, you can reach them at https://havenmt.org/contact.