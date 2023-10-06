Haven continues to see demand for services increase as Bozeman grows

For over 40 years, Haven has been there—as a place where survivors of domestic violence can seek shelter, services, and support. Executive Director Erica Coyle says the area they serve is getting bigger and bigger.

"With the growth of Bozeman in the past several years, we’re really seeing a growth in need for Haven’s services," Coyle said.

Coyle says that in just one year, 38% more guests stayed at the Haven shelter compared to the previous year.

"When we look at that, that's nearly 200 people in our community that stay with Haven during the year," Coyle said.

Coyle said that the growth in Gallatin County was one factor in an increase of people seeking shelter, but also Haven is arguably more visible in the Bozeman community.

"We’re in a public location, people can come to us, they know where they are, and they’ve been hearing more about us lately as well. So they know we’re an option for them," Coyle said.

Haven’s support line is available 7 days a week, 24 hours a day including holidays: (406) 586-4111