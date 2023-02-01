Haven brings attention to National Stalking Awareness Month

January was National Stalking Awareness month, and Bozeman non-profit Haven wanted to spread awareness about the act of stalking, as well as how methods of stalking have changed.

Erica Coyle, executive director for Haven, says that if stalking is a part of abuse that survivors experience, that increases the lethality risk.

“Stalking may look like, maybe getting 30 texts in an hour, maybe an airbag on your car so they can track you. There’s so many things with technology that you may not expect,” Coyle said.

Haven has been working for the last 40 years to intervene and assist survivors of domestic violence and abuse. The non-profit's 24/7 support line is 406-586-4111.