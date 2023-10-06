HandMADE Montana's fall MADE fair set for Brick Breeden Fieldhouse this weekend

BOZEMAN — This weekend at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, HandMADE Montana is hosting its fall MADE fair, giving artists a chance to show off and sell their artwork.



"So, we do woodworking, mostly kids' toys made out of hardwoods and some wood signs, ornaments, and some wood earrings too," explains Heidi Lanz of Lanz Co Woodworking.

From woodwork to felt animals, local and regional artists will be gathering to sell their artwork, and they have high expectations for this weekend's turnout.

"So we’ve heard really good things about this show. So we are anticipating a really great weekend," says Lanz.

The fall MADE fair offers the perfect opportunity for Bozeman residents to begin their holiday shopping for functional, unique gifts.

"Budget a little bit of time, come on down, get your Christmas shopping done early," urged Karl Kandsen of Patagonian Hands.

The event will begin Friday, Oct. 6 at 5 p.m. and run through the weekend for all your quirky art needs.