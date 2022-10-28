Halloween events around Bozeman

Here you will find a list of some Halloween/fall events happening around Bozeman:

Friday, October 28

Bozeman Trunk or Treat: This event will take place from 5 PM - 8 PM at the Billings Clinic Bozeman. The providers' cars will be decorated in kid-friendly Halloween decor with tasty treats available. (Link)

Anderson School's Haunted House - House of Phobias (Oct. 28 - 29): General admission tickets are $10. You can walk through the haunted house with the lights on from 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM then the lights will turn off from 7 PM to 10 PM. Hot and cold beverages and snacks will be available during the event. All proceeds will go towards the Anderson School's 8th-grade class trip to Washington D.C. (Link)

Saturday, October 29:

Family Grossology Halloween Party: The "grossest" annual family tradition will be at the Museum of the Rockies from 2 PM - 5 PM. This is a family costume party for all ages. You can visit scientists from MSU and local organizations at stations throughout the museum. With a Grossology Passport, visitors can observe chemistry experiments and touch creepy, crawly critters. (Link)

Spooky Science: The Montana Science Center is hosting a spooky good time with hands-on science experiments and crafts from 10 AM - 2 PM at the Montana Science Center. Halloween costumes are welcome. (Link)

Halloween Costume Contest: You can bring your costumed canine to Dee-O-Gee to enter their annual Halloween costume contest at 9 AM. The top three costumes will be awarded prizes. (Link)

Boo Bash: You can join the Gallatin Valley YMCA from 10 AM - 12 PM for ghoulish games, creepy crafts, spooky sweet treats, and a Halloween costume contest. (Link)

Valhalloween Party: Viking games begin at 5 PM at Valhalla Meadery followed by live music with Daily Confused and Left For Dead from 6 PM to 10 PM. Food and drink will be available and prizes will be awarded for the best costume. (Link)

Bozeman Haunted Jailhouse (Oct. 29 - Oct. 31): The Bozeman Haunted jailhouse is at the Gallatin History Museum with tickets starting at $12. You can join them for a spooky night of scares in one of the most haunted venues in Montana: the old Gallatin County Jail. There will be a lights off portion of the night from 5 PM - 6:30 PM. The lights will turn on from 7 PM to 10 PM. Food trucks will be available at the event and all proceeds will go towards supporting thePlanet School and the Gallatin History Museum. (Link)

Junior Carpenter Pumpkin Carving Contest: Kenyon Noble's Annual Pumpkin Carving Contest will take place from 12 PM - 2 PM for ages 12 and under. Prize categories are broken into three age groups: 0-5, 6-9, and 10-12. The top three winning pumpkins will be chosen by the judges at 1 PM. Halloween costumes are welcome! (Link)

OctoBEAR Festival: Montana Grizzly Encounter is hosting the first-ever OctoBEAR Festival from 12 PM to 4 PM. Kids wearing a costume get in free with paying adults. There will be trunk or treating, Halloween games, prizes, arts and crafts, fortune telling, photo opportunities, and more! (Link)

Halloween Carnival: The entrance fee to the Carnival at the Livingston Civic Center is $1 per person, children under 2 are free. There will be carnival games, s’mores, photo booth, bounce house, and more! (Link)

Run For Your Life: The 8th annual Halloween-themed 5k Run for Your Life 5K event and fun run will be at the Bobcat stadium at 10 AM. This event aims to bring awareness to susicide prevention, de-stigmatize seeking mental health help, promote healthy activity, fundraise, and to remember those lost to suicide. (Link)

Creepy Quaw: You can take a tour of Belgrade’s infamous Quaw school and experience the haunted history from 2 PM - 5 PM and 6 PM - 10 PM. Entry costs $5 per person or 5 cans of food. Families of 6 cost $15. Proceeds go to the Gallatin Valley Food Bank, Love Inc, and UNICEF. (Link)

Monday, October 31:

Trick or Treating Downtown Bozeman: An evening of spooktacular trick or treating for all ages will be happening downtown with over 150 businesses participating from 4 PM to 6 PM. (Link)

Halloween Spooktacular Party: Join the Bozeman Lodge for an evening of spooky-themed treats, trick-or-treating, and festive games at 4 PM. RSVP by October 28 to asteighner@bozeman-lodge.com or call 406-522-5452. (Link)

Malloween Trick or Treating at Gallatin Valley Mall: Join the Gallatin Valley mall from 4 PM to 6 PM for trick or treating! You can simply visit the entrance of each store throughout the mall for candy. (Link)

Witches' Night at the Mansion: The story Mansion will be celebrating Halloween with treats and thrills on the porch of the Mansion Halloween night! The event is free for all and will take place from 5 PM to 8PM. (Link)