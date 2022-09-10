GVLT plans exciting new features for Peets Hill and for Bozeman area trails

BOZEMAN — “The City Bozeman parks department is now the proud owner of an additional 12 acres of parkland,” says Matt Parsons of Gallatin Valley Land Trust.

GVLT is excited to help add some new additions to Peets Hill. The additions include a gathering space, a range finder, and an overlook for people to enjoy the beautiful views of Bozeman.

Along with these new and exciting features, GVLT wants to focus on making the trail more accessible for those who need it.

“We'll be prioritizing things like providing enhanced access for people who ride adaptive mountain bikes, people in wheelchairs,” says Parsons.

Peets Hill is not the only trail getting some TLC from GVLT. They also have plans to connect trails from the western end of town all the way to the M using the local neighborhood trails.

“What we really need is to create connections between those neighborhoods. It will allow people to commute and go on longer walks and bike rides. Trail runs, dog walks, things like that,” says Parsons.

GVLT is also in the early stages of bringing a first-of-its-kind mountain biking park to Bozeman. It is still a way down the road, but definitely a plan.

"We'd LOVE To build Bozeman's or the Gallatin Valley's first mountain biking park,” says Parsons.

Parson also says that many people have expressed great excitement for the upcoming projects and that GVLT really understands the value of Bozeman's trails.

