Gunfire reported during fight at Bozeman Beach

BOZEMAN — Police Officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon on August 28, 2022, at 10:00 P.M. at Glen Lake Rotary Park, also known as Bozeman Beach.

A ‘pop up’ music event was held at Bozeman Beach where several people reported a gun being fired during a physical altercation. At this time, there is no report of any person being struck by the gunfire.

Officers responded to the scene, locating the individual who was assaulted and in need of medical assistance. The alleged shooter was not located and reportedly fled the scene.

Anyone who was at the event with any knowledge or cell phone video of the altercation is asked to reach out to the Bozeman Police Department. The public is encouraged to contact Detective King, at 406-582-2242, with any information regarding the altercation.

Investigators believe the incident was an isolated event and there is no further threat to the public. If we receive more information, we will provide updates.