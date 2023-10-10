Groundbreaking held for new surgery center coming to Gallatin Valley Mall

BOZEMAN — A new addition is coming to the Gallatin Valley Mall, and it's not a store.

On Monday, a groundbreaking took place for the future Gallatin Valley Surgery Center. Intermountain Health and Ortho Montana have partnered up with Jones Construction to open the center.

The new facility will be 45,000 square feet with a total of 17 surgeons. Senior Director with Intermountain Orthopedics and Oncology, Meghan Pimley, says she and her team are excited to give the Bozeman community more options for healthcare.

"We're extremely excited to be here. This has been a long time in the making," says Pimley, "and so working with the City of Bozeman, then a pleasure working through the permitting process and then to finally be here on a gorgeous fall day just means a lot to everybody, as you can tell by all of the energy and smiles and dirt throwing that's been happening."

The Gallatin Valley Surgery Center is set to open in the fall of 2024.