Griffin Drive in Bozeman set to close for construction

Griffin Drive in Bozeman is set to close between the intersection of North 7th Avenue and Maus Lane on the week of June 19 for construction.

Montana Department of Transportations says the closure is expected to last for approximately 30 days.

North 7th Avenue will remain open with single-lane traffic in each direction during construction.

Traffic will be detoured to Oak Street and Rouse Avenue during the closure. At least one access to area business will be maintained at all times.

MDT encourages motorists to plan ahead, allow extra travel time, slow down, and use caution while traveling through the work zone.

The construction project will add new lanes, durable concrete pavement, ADA-compliant sidewalks, bicycle accommodations, curb, gutter, and storm drainage, traffic signals, and lighting.