BOZEMAN — According to a Bozeman Fire Department social media, grass fires are causing "major" traffic concerns and delays from Interstate 90 West.

Multiple fire units are responding around mile markers 302-305 for multiple grass fires. The fire was reportedly started by a passing train.

Darla Panten

Please avoid the area if possible and allow crews and engines to perform their jobs.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.