Grants awarded by Tinworks Art help Bozeman artists explore the pursuit of happiness

Have you ever heard about the pursuit of happiness? Not the Will Smith movie—it's a huge topic a Bozeman organization is exploring through art.

“Each of the artists that we chose represents a group of people who are not included in the traditional definition of the people when we talk about individual liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” said Kate Belton with Tinworks Art.

Tinworks Art, a local nonprofit, dives into the topic through an art exhibit showcasing local and regional artists around Montana.

“They’re all on display in the historic Story Mill building. It’s a really amazing, open warehouse space,” Belton said.

It’s free and open to the public. The organization hosts various events to support their local community, but they also support their artists as well.

“Tinworks created an artist grant that was actually a ten thousand dollar grant for 5 different recipients received the grant, and it was designed specifically to help artists live and work and continue as an artist. We exist to create and build a sustainable arts infrastructure for the region,” said Belton.

One 9-foot sculpture was created by one of the recipients with the awarded money.

“I’ve never done anything like this before in my career. So, just all the work going into that. I have to have double the help when doing all this; like, machinery is involved, forklifts, lots of clay. A lot of work went into this piece, and that’s what this grant helped fund for me,” said artist Raven Halfmoon.

The exhibit is open until September 5, Labor Day weekend but don't wait to check it out. For more information about the exhibit's hours of operation and specific display times, visit here.