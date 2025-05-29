Graduating Butte High seniors get a lesson in law and crime

BUTTE — As Butte High School seniors prepare to graduate later this week, they are getting one final lesson that involves intrigue and crime and maybe even inspiration for their future career path.

"It’s everything, you know. It’s drugs and money and sex and prisons and the high school kids are like, 'Well, how did he do that?'" says Cathy Tutty, a Butte attorney.

Before Tutty returned to Montana to start her law practice, she worked as a special assistant to the U.S. Attorney in the 90s. For the past decade, she has been sharing her experience when she worked on the Keith and Mona Lisa Gaffney case with graduating seniors.

She shows the seniors a series of photographs that show the time before the internet and cell phones existed, and some of the most modern technology was found in refrigerators with ice boxes on the doors — a key piece of evidence that helped her team show that money made from heroin sales was leaving the prison.

"I like to think that it’s inspirational, you know? I went from being a, you know, kid who lived on the block here to prosecuting a crime in the Eastern District of Virginia," says Tutty.

She says during that time her office was prosecuting the spy Aldrich Ames and a fertility doctor who was impregnating his patients, but her work focused on a massive case involving a heroin operation inside the D.C. prison system.

For Arie Grey, the advanced placement government and sociology teacher, Tutty’s story can help kids open their minds to different career paths.

"You know, I always like to give them the option that other than what they have kind of in front of them, and for her to be able to come in and talk about that court case, I mean, it’s pretty neat. I think that you know kids think that maybe that’s a movie or it’s a series, or whatever it may be, and it is real life," says Grey.

Tutty says her story helps kids see how a life of crime can spiral, but she also hopes her story can inspire future lawyers.

"If they see it as, you know, they could grow up and be ... a TV reporter or a teacher or a prosecutor, you know, that there is no limit to what is possible."