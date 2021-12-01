Gov. Gianforte Appoints Andrew Breuner to Eighteenth Judicial District Court

HELENA – Governor Greg Gianforte announced Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, he is appointing Andrew Breuner to serve on the Eighteenth Judicial District Court. Breuner fills the vacancy created by the 2021 Legislature’s addition of a district judge position to the Eighteenth Judicial District.

“Andrew Breuner is a talented attorney who will make an exceptional judge in the Eighteenth Judicial District,” Gov. Gianforte said. “He is committed to the fair, consistent, and objective application of the law, and I’m confident he’ll serve Gallatin County well by interpreting laws, not making them from the bench.”

Since 2015, Breuner has served as city judge for the Belgrade City Court of Record. Prior to joining the city court, Breuner worked in private practice in Gallatin County for 15 years.

Breuner has also taught at Montana State University as an adjunct professor since 2019. He earned his law degree from Santa Clara University School of Law in 1993.

This fall, Governor Gianforte announced an advisory council of attorneys and community leaders in Gallatin County to assist in reviewing qualified candidates to fill the district court vacancy in the Eighteenth Judicial District.

The governor concluded, “I’m grateful to the advisory council for giving their time to review and recommend a highly-qualified nominee to serve the people of Gallatin County.”

On September 8, the chief justice of the Supreme Court of Montana notified the governor of a vacancy in the Eighteenth Judicial District.

On September 14, the governor began soliciting applications from and nominations of any lawyer in good standing with the qualifications set forth by law for holding the position of district court judge. The application period closed on October 13.

On October 14, the governor initiated the 30-day public comment period. Public comment concluded on November 13.

On November 19, the advisory council held a public meeting to consider applicants, review Montanans’ public comments, and forwarded its recommendations to the governor.

The governor met with the candidates whom the advisory council advanced.

Breuner will be sworn in to serve on the Montana Eighteenth Judicial District in January of 2022.