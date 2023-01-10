Got talent? You could be The Beast of Bozeman

BOZEMAN — You may have heard about the Best of Bozeman, but what about The Beast of Bozeman?

Heidi Krutchkoff from the Emerson Cultural Center is spreading the word about the new talent show idea she’s calling “The Beast of Bozeman.”

According to a release, starting on January 20th, folks in the Bozeman area can compete for the title of Beast OF Bozeman. Emerson Center for Arts and Culture Artistic Director Heidi Krutchkoff says the competition is open to anyone…and there will be

A wide variety of categories to compete in. She says applicants need to go to theemerson.org and look for Beast of Bozeman to find rules and an application form. Krutchkoff says a panel of judges will judge each category and ultimately pick a winner for each. She says then in March all the winners will gather at the Crawford Theatre at the Emerson for a two-night competition…with the audiences ultimately picking the Beast of Bozeman. She also says there will be a category for young performers as well as adults. Auditions begin January 20th at the Emerson and The Beast of Bozeman ultimate competition scheduled for March 3 & 4.