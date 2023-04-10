Golfers getting the rust off their clubs at Headwaters Public Golf Course in Three Forks

THREE FORKS — This beautiful spring weather has golfers headed for the green, but driving around Bozeman courses, they’re finding nothing but snow. But the Headwaters Golf Course in Three Forks is open and ready for those itching to get the rust off their clubs.

“Oh, it’s difficult to find a course, especially after the winter we’ve had,” said David Miller.

Golfing is one of Miller’s favorite spring and summertime activities. But he lives in Bozeman where there aren't many options as courses are still covered in snow.

“There are no options, this is it,” he said.

The pro shop manager at Headwaters Golf Course, Sydney Rochford, says golfers from all over Gallatin Valley flock to their course this time of year.

“We typically have less snow than Bozeman, so we’re usually the first course to open in early spring,” said Rochford.

She says they’re expecting to be busier than ever before.

“I know both public courses in Bozeman are going to be closed for the next couple weeks as they get the snow melted off,” said Rochford. “Even on a Monday we’re busy. I have about 95% occupancy today.”

Rochford says they’ll be taking the tarps off the green this Tuesday or Wednesday, depending on how windy it is.

“We hope to pull our carts back down on Friday and be open for regular play,” said Rochford.

Something that Miller says he’s ready for.

“It’s pretty out here, there’s water everywhere, and it’s just a really fun track,” said Miller.