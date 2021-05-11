Give Big wrap up: $2.6M to 211 local nonprofit organizations

BOZEMAN — Bridget Wilkinson, the Executive Director of the One Valley Community Foundation, is pleased with the results from this year’s Give Big Gallatin Valley and the record numbers the event pulled in last week.

Wilkinson said more than 6,000 donors gave $2.6 million to 211 local non-profits.

The number of participating non-profits was a record and so was the total amount raised. In fact, Wilkinson noted seven years ago, when Give Big first started, the goal that year was to raise $100,000 for 100 non-profits. That year they actually surpassed the goal, raising $250,00. Now, seven years later, 10 times that raised in just one 24-hour period.

Wilkinson said it’s reflective of the community. She said Gallatin Valley is generous and wants to help those in need. In total, Give Big Gallatin Valley has raised more than $8 million.

