Give Big Gallatin Valley to kick off 24-hour fundraising event this week

In 2015 the CEO of the One Valley Community Foundation had an idea to have a major fundraising effort for non-profits in the Gallatin Valley.

24 hours later, with a goal of raising 100 thousand dollars for 100 non-profits, Give Big Gallatin Valley actually raised a little more than 230 thousand dollars.

Jill Elwood from One Valley Community Foundation says that’s how this all began. Beginning at 6 PM Thursday night and running until 6 PM Friday, Ellwood says this year a record 250 non-profits participated. She notes that last year Give Big raised almost 3 million dollars during the 24-hour event, and she’s hoping to equal or top that number this year.

Ellwood also notes that several of the non-profits will be holding 24-hour events around the valley to help raise funds as well. She reminds everyone that it’s called Give Big Gallatin Valley but actually, those 250 non-profits are from across the county.

She says to participate simply head to givebiggv.org and search for your favorite non-profit or two or three and make a donation.