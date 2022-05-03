BOZEMAN - Give Big Gallatin Valley kicks off Thursday evening and according to One Valley Community Foundation Executive Director Bridget Wilkinson, it will be across all of Gallatin County.

Wilkinson says a record number of non-profits have signed up this year, 230 in all, from all communities in Gallatin County. She says thanks to two-plus years of challenges thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of these non-profits have struggled to raise funds. While many are holding in-person get-togethers as part of the 24 hours of Give Big, some will remain virtual.

Wilkinson says Give Big has raised almost $8.5 million dollars in the past 8 years. She says the goal the first year was to raise $100,000 for 100 non-profits. That goal actually doubled, and the giving has just grown from there. She says the goal this year is to get the total gifts for 8 years of Give Big to cross the $10 million line.

Give Big starts at 6 pm on Thursday and runs until 6 pm on Friday. Go to givebiggv.org to see the list of non-profits participating this year and then simply pick one or the ones you want and make a donation.

