Give Big Gallatin Valley kicks off Thursday

Give Big Gallatin Valley kicks off Thursday evening and according to One Valley Community Foundation Executive Director Bridget Wilkinson, it will be across all of Gallatin County.
Posted at 10:56 AM, May 03, 2022
Wilkinson says a record number of non-profits have signed up this year, 230 in all, from all communities in Gallatin County. She says thanks to two-plus years of challenges thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of these non-profits have struggled to raise funds. While many are holding in-person get-togethers as part of the 24 hours of Give Big, some will remain virtual.

Wilkinson says Give Big has raised almost $8.5 million dollars in the past 8 years. She says the goal the first year was to raise $100,000 for 100 non-profits. That goal actually doubled, and the giving has just grown from there. She says the goal this year is to get the total gifts for 8 years of Give Big to cross the $10 million line.

Give Big starts at 6 pm on Thursday and runs until 6 pm on Friday. Go to givebiggv.org to see the list of non-profits participating this year and then simply pick one or the ones you want and make a donation.

