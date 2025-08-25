Girl dead, two people injured in crash in Yellowstone County

GREAT FALLS — A 12-year old girl died and two people were injured in a one-vehicle crash in Yellowstone County on Friday, August 22, 2025.

It happened at about 6:40 a.m. near mile marker 460 of Interstate 90.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a 42-year old man was driving a Jeep Gladiator heading west with two passengers - a 14-year old boy and a 12-year old girl, all three from Burien, Washington.

The MHP report says the driver was negotiating a left turn when the Jeep went off the right side of the road and hit a tree, causing the vehicle to overturn.

The Jeep then crashed into another tree and came to rest on its roof.

The 12-year old girl died at the scene; the driver and the teen boy were taken to Intermountain Health for medical care.

According to the MHP, the driver and the teen boy were wearing seatbelts, and the girl who died was not.

The MHP report says that alcohol, drugs, and speed were not factors in the crash.