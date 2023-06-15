Get Poked for Caden blood drive continues to help those in need

One of Bozeman's biggest blood drives took place today. Get Poked for Caden not only honors Caden Shrauger, who survived cancer but helping others in the region get the blood they need.

Caden Shrauger is almost 15 years old. 11 years ago, he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. Now, as a survivor, and hopes this blood drive will help save other lives.

“It helped me a lot. So if it can help me that much, it can help a lot of other people as well,” said Caden. “It's really cool to be able to be a survivor and then be able to tell my story to other people and be able to help them.”

Caden’s mom, Pam Shrauger, says they started this blood drive to not only help her son during treatment but others as well.

“As we were sitting in the hospital watching him get blood transfusion after transfusion, friends asked what they could do to help, and so we said start a blood drive,” said Shrauger.

Shrauger says drives like this are part of the reason her son is here today.

“I wouldn't wish anyone to be in this position," said Shrauger. "But for us to be able to give back now and have a healthy child that we get to honor every year is just a gift.”

Kira Rogala’s son, eight year old Eli, has been battling cancer since he was five. She says she came to the drive to help other parents whose child may need blood transfusions like her son.

“As a parent, I always assume that the medical care that he's going to need is going to be there," said Rogala. "The blood will be there when he needed it because he was severely anemic. So, if I can be a donor for another parent whose child needs it, one day, I am more than happy to be here to do that.”

Rogala says Get Poked For Caden makes a big difference for the people of Bozeman and beyond.

“Pam and Caden are doing this blood drive to really replenish resources here in the Valley is reassuring, and it really is the gift of life,” said Rogala.

Caden is also doing a fundraiser for a pediatric cancer research foundation and plans to hike 18.8 miles in one day outside of Jackson Hole in September as part of this fundraising effort.