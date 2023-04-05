'Get lost': Volunteers needed for Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue dog training

The Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue Dog Team is looking for volunteers to ‘get lost’ for dog training.

The Search and Rescue dogs help with locating lost and missing people in the wilderness and urban settings.

Participating volunteers help ensure the community’s search and rescue dogs are fully prepared to help those in need. Volunteers will also have the opportunity to learn more about search and rescue dogs, meet the dogs and handlers, and explore some of the recreational areas in and around Gallatin Valley.

This volunteer experience is suitable for hikers of all levels.

“Whether you are an experienced hiker or just starting out, you can help make a difference in our community by volunteering your time and energy,” said Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue in a Facebook post.

Those interested in volunteering can sign up at this link.

According to GCSSAR, there are many training dates coming up. You can attend just one, or as many as you’d like.

“Your participation is greatly appreciated and will help to ensure the safety of our community,” said GCSSAR.