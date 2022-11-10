Bozeman Gallatin's Olivia Collins and Indigo Andresen sign letters of intent for college soccer

BOZEMAN — As Fall sports comes to a close, a look back at the historic win from the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors girls soccer team in the Class AA state championship a few weeks ago reveals two future college athletes in Olivia Collins and Indigo Andresen.

After a historic 42-goal season, Collins heads to Boise State University; a school she committed to almost a year ago.

“It is pretty clear that Boise was the place, especially since I committed so early,” Collins said. “I just felt comfortable and I felt it was almost like a second home.”

Her teammate and friend Indigo Andresen was by her side in the signing process as well as the senior committed to Division II Colorado Mesa University only a week ago.

“I spent a lot of time since freshman year, like looking for the right fit and I'm just super happy that I finally found it,” Andresen spoke.

The pair are leaving the Gallatin soccer program better than they found out as the memories of joy still linger after their first school state title.

“I wish that that feeling doesn't go away because I just want that to stick with me forever,” Andresen admitted. “It’s slowly fading away a little bit…the reality that we won state but it's still it's my favorite soccer memory ever.”

The two will look to make many more memories as they enter their collegiate careers. Across town, three Bozeman High female student-athletes signed their letters-of-intent as well. Carissa Stratman will attend Central Washington University for volleyball. Avery Burkhart will play basketball at Montana State Billings while Eloise Trafton will play Division I lacrosse at Jacksonville State.

The Raptors concluded their 2022 girls soccer season with a 3-1 win over Missoula Sentinel to capture their first ever school state title.

