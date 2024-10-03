A piece of property near Belgrade is what used to be known as Bootstrap Ranch. Soon, however, this land could be used to address growing mental health concerns for Gallatin Valley youth.

“What happens now when a kid is in crisis—unfortunately in our community—they will often end up in the emergency department, and not get the services they need and then go home, or be shipped out of state,” says Kirsten Smith, Coordinator for the Gallatin Behavioral Health Coalition.

Gallatin Valley partnership aims to buy land for Gallatin Youth Behavioral Campus

The coalition is partnering with the HRDC to purchase this land for what could be the future site of the Gallatin Behavioral Health Campus

“But I want to make sure that the entire community is aware that the need is now and we’re coming forward with new services that don’t exist now—to meet this need,” Smith says.

According to the HRDC, the rates of suicide, depression, anxiety, and substance abuse in Montana teens are alarming.

In the last 12 months, 21% of Gallatin County teens have considered suicide and more than 14% have attempted suicide.

“On August 30th, we were able to close on the property, and we have temporary financing to help us get across the finish line. So what we really need at this point is community members and other folks to step up so that we can make sure this is a reality for the children in this valley,” says HRDC’s CFO, Mark Woodard.

The campus will be operated by the Yellowstone Boy and Girls Ranch, a nonprofit operating in Billings that is dedicated to addressing youth mental health, through residential services and other programs.

The ranch reports receiving more than 150 referral calls for service every month.

“This property I think gives us the opportunity, to create these services here in this community and to partner with these wonderful people to make sure these kids get the care they deserve,” says Mike Chavers, CFO of Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch.

The first phase of the project involves funding to purchase the campus. So far Gallatin County has invested an initial $1.5 million—but $5.5 million is needed to fully purchase and fund the campus.

Anyone interested in donating should visit the HRDC website.