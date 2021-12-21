Gallatin Valley kids once again get to 'Shop with a Cop' at tenth annual event

The annual "Shop with a Cop" event returned to the Gallatin Valley on Tuesday, after taking a year off due to the pandemic, and gave 16 kids in our community the opportunity to shop for their families.

The COVID-19 pandemic led the department to postpone last year's event, creating excitement and anticipation for Tuesday morning's endeavors.

Shop with a Cop gives children the opportunity to use donated money to purchase gifts, usually for themselves. This year, with over $6000 in donations, the children were able to focus instead on buying gifts for their family.

“People are really giving this year, and we really appreciate it. Just being here with all the smiles is my favorite part. The smiles and everyone having fun,” Community Resource Officer Marek Ziegler said.

Sibian Parrish was a shopper; she and Deputy Chief Knight took to the aisles to shop for her mom, dad, and her new baby brother, Vincent.

“He’s going to be born in a few days,” Parrish said. “Binkies, blankets, bibs is what we need.”

A few toys never hurt either, as Sigi picks a couple of things for the new member of the family.

From jackets to pajamas, and a good bit of candy for the whole family, that wraps up one shopper's trip around Walmart. Other kids were busy checking out, wrapping up their gifts, and enjoying some hot cocoa.

“Sigi is great at wrapping presents, she’s good at the patchwork jobs,” Knight said.

After finding boxes, wrapping paper, and bows, the kids and officers went outside to take a photo, and allow for some time to see the police cars.